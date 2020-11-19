National

Coronavirus | India’s COVID-19 tally crosses 9 million

A health worker takes a sample to test for COVID-19 at a market in New Delhi on November 19, 2020. India’s confirmed coronavirus caseload surpassed 9 million on November 19, 2020, as authorities in New Delhi battle to slow down the surge of infections in the city by increasing testing.   | Photo Credit: AP

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India crossed 90 lakh (9 million) on November 19, according to data collated from various State Health Departments. As of 10.45 p.m. on November 19, the figure stood at 90,00,486 with 1,32,177 deaths.

Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India

India’s COVID-19 tally crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and 80 lakh on October 28.

As many as 48,493 people recuperated from COVID-19 in a day bringing India’s active caseload to below 5 % of the total infections as daily recoveries remained higher than single-day rise in cases for the last 47 days, the Union Health Ministry said in an update at 8 a.m. on November 19.

The national recovery rate has improved to 93.58 % with 83,83,602 recovered cases which exceeded active cases by 79,40,299, the Health Ministry said.

“This trend of more daily recoveries than the daily cases has led to a continuous contraction of India’s active caseload. It has ensured that India’s present active caseload of 4,43,303 consists of just 4.95 % of the country’s total cases,” it said.

Of the new recoveries, 77.27 % was contributed by 10 States and Union territories, with Kerala recording the most 7,066 people recuperating from COVID-19 in a day. Delhi registered 6,901 recoveries while Maharashtra reported 6,608 new recoveries, according to the Health Ministry.

(With PTI inputs)

