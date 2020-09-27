Coronavirus | India's COVID-19 tally crosses 60-lakh mark

The number of people having recuperated from the disease nears 50 lakh.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India crossed 6 million on September 27, according to data collated from various State Health Departments. As of 6.30 p.m. on September 27, the figure stood at 60,07,260. The number of deaths is now close to 95,000.

According to the Union Health Ministry data updated at 8 a.m. IST on September 27, India added 88,600 fresh infections, while the number of people having recuperated from the disease crossed 49 lakh pushing the national recovery rate to 82.46%, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The total recoveries have surged to 49,41,627, and there are 9,56,402 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 15.96% of the total caseload, the Health Ministry data stated.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate was recorded at 1.58%.

India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 6, 30 lakh on August 22, 40 lakh late on September 4 and it went past 50 lakh on September 16.