Coronavirus | India’s COVID-19 cases cross 8 million

The case fatality rate stood at 1.50%, according to the Health Ministry data

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India crossed 80 lakh on October 28, according to data collated from various State Health Departments. As of 7 p.m. on October 28, the figure stood at 80,01,583 with 1,20,185 deaths.

Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India

India’s COVID-19 tally crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28 and crossed 70 lakh on October 11.

The active cases of coronavirus infections remained below 7 lakh for six days in a row, the Union Health Ministry data updated at 8 a.m. on October 28 said. The case fatality rate stood at 1.50%, according to the data.

State-wise tracker for coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates

The active cases of coronavirus infections remained below 7 lakh for six days in a row, it said.