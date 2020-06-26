Coronavirus | India’s confirmed cases cross the 5 lakh mark

India's confirmed coronavirus cases, on Friday, crossed the 5,00,000 mark.

According to the Centre for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University, India still stands at the fourth position with the U.S leading the table with 24,24,054 cases followed by Brazil with 12,28,114 cases and Russia with 6,19,936.

While publishing this article, India's confirmed cases stood at 5,04,165 with several States sending their inputs. According to Union Health Ministry, India's total cases stand at 4,90,401.

While the global death toll stood at 4,90,055, India's toll is at 15,619.