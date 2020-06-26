National

Coronavirus | India’s confirmed cases cross the 5 lakh mark

A health worker checks the temperature of a vegetable vendor during the lockdown as a precautionary measure at Pudupet temporary market, in Chennai on June 26, 2020.

A health worker checks the temperature of a vegetable vendor during the lockdown as a precautionary measure at Pudupet temporary market, in Chennai on June 26, 2020.   | Photo Credit: B. Velankanni Raj

While the global death toll stood at 4,90,055, India's toll is more than 15,600.

India's confirmed coronavirus cases, on Friday, crossed the 5,00,000 mark.

According to the Centre for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University, India still stands at the fourth position with the U.S leading the table with 24,24,054 cases followed by Brazil with 12,28,114 cases and Russia with 6,19,936.

While publishing this article, India's confirmed cases stood at 5,04,165 with several States sending their inputs. According to Union Health Ministry, India's total cases stand at 4,90,401.

While the global death toll stood at 4,90,055, India's toll is at 15,619.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 26, 2020 9:42:00 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/coronavirus-indias-confirmed-cases-cross-the-5-lakh-mark/article31926605.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY