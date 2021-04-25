Coronavirus | Indian Railways offer sops for ‘Oxygen Express’

Tamil Nadu currently doesn’t figure in the routes planned

With the demand for liquid oxygen on the rise from major hospitals across the country, the Indian Railways has decided to waive certain charges on ‘Oxygen Express’ trains. Though sources said the Centre had decided to divert 80 MT of liquid oxygen from Tamil Nadu to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the State does not figure in the list of originating points in the routes mapped for operating the special trains.

The Ministry of Railways has exempted the ‘Oxygen Express’ trains transporting liquid medical oxygen in cryogenic tankers from the levy of ‘Over-Dimensional Consignment’ charges as a special case. Replying to a query flagged by the Container Corporation of India, the Railways waived the ‘Busy Season Charge’ and ‘Development Charge’ levies. It was also decided not to levy ‘Terminal Access Charges’ for the rakes at the container Rail Terminal.

The Railways has decided to levy haulage charges per 20-foot length container. Though no charges would be made on empty flats in the rake, the operator was requested to mobilise additional liquid medical oxygen from other consignors so as to obviate any empty flat movement. The operator was also advised to ensure necessary precaution for the same movement of liquid oxygen.

While oxygen consignments to the tune of 150 MT in 10 tankers have already been delivered and nine are on the move, the Railways have planned to operate Oxygen Express trains to destinations in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Delhi, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

In view of the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases and a significant surge in the demand for liquid medical oxygen in all parts of the country, the Ministry of Home Affairs had written to all States a couple of days ago to map all oxygen manufacturing units. Where such facilities were closed, the MHA called for necessary action to revive the plants, considering the urgent requirement of liquid medical oxygen.