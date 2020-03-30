National

Coronavirus | Indian Railways extends medical services to all Central government employees

Indian Railways has extended services of all its hospitals and dispensaries to all central government employees and their families in view of the spread of coronavirus, a Railway Board order said.

The services include those of all 128 hospitals and 586 dispensaries of the Indian Railways all over the country.

“In view of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Ministry of Railways has decided that the services of railway hospitals and health units across the country would be available for use by all Central government employees, on showing their identity cards, at railway hospitals and health Units,” the order stated.

As of now the facilities could be availed by present and retired railway staffers only.

