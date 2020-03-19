Coronavirus | Indian pilgrim dies of COVID-19 in Iran

NEW DELHI

Indian Embassy opens a hostel to house a part of pilgrims who tested positive for coronavirus

One of the 255 Indian pilgrims in Iran suffering from COVID-19 has died, the government announced on Thursday. The death of the unnamed pilgrim came on a day when the Indian Embassy opened a hostel to house a part of the pilgrims who had tested positive for the virus.

“The Embassy, in cooperation with health authorities in Qom, set up a wellness facility to take care of and undertake 24/7 supervision of infected Indian pilgrims. The hygienic facility, surrounded by greenery, has ample space for the pilgrims to walk around. Two full-time and eight part-time Indian student volunteers are helping out dedicated Iranian medical personnel in the effort,” said the Embassy in a statement.

Evacuation assurance

The Ministry of External Affairs has assured those unaffected by the viral infection that they will be evacuated to India. “Let us assure you, those who have tested negative will be brought back,” said Dammu Ravi, Additional Secretary of the Ministry who is in charge of India’s global coordination to fight the coronavirus crisis. He indicated that those who have tested positive will for the time being stay in Iran and receive medical attention.

The pilgrims are part of a large team of 850 members mainly from Kashmir and Ladakh who were stranded after the cancellation of commercial flights in view of coronavirus outbreak in Iran. The Ministry of External Affairs indicated that the infected passengers will remain in the wellness facility as speculation continues for additional such facilities as the Iranian authorities have asked all hotels to be shut in view of the tough measures in the city of Qom which has emerged as the epicentre of the outbreak in the country.

Concerns over housing

While the creation of the wellness facility has ensured quarantine-like condition for the infected ones, concerns remain about the rest of the pilgrims who require financial help and housing till they are evacuated to India. Iran has asked hotels to be emptied of guests in view of the crisis and the pilgrims are seeking help from New Delhi to be evacuated.

“Adequate care was taken to analyse samples of pilgrims there. We have separated those who are negative and positive. Things are now quite controlled and people are recovering,” said Mr. Ravi.

All diplomats and staff at the Indian mission in Tehran have also been tested and were found to be COVID-19 negative, sources said.