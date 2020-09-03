Coronavirus | India welcomes Bangladesh private sector participation in COVID-19 vaccine development

Comments come in the context of cooperation between Dhaka and Beijing to counter the pandemic

India on Thursday welcomed participation of the private sector of Bangladesh in partnering vaccine for COVID-19 with Indian pharma companies. Official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs Anurag Srivastava took note of the reported agreement between the Beximco of Bangladesh and the Serum Institute assuring high priority to the medical needs of the neighbouring country.

“The issue of COVID-19 vaccine was discussed between both sides during the recent visit of the Foreign Secretary to Dhaka. As a close neighbour and strategic partner, we have assured the Bangladesh side that Bangladesh will get high priority in supply of vaccine, once ready,” Mr. Srivastava said.

India’s comments add to the regional context about the ongoing cooperation between Bangladesh and China to counter the pandemic. Bangladesh has already allowed Sinovac Biotech Ltd of China to conduct human trials for the prevention of the COVID-19.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla visited Dhaka during August 18-19 and met Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina hours after his arrival. Next day he met his counterpart Masud Bin Momen when India’s assurances regarding COVID-19 were conveyed to the Bangladesh diplomatic team.

Trial run of Sonamura-Daukandi route

The spokesperson also confirmed that a trial run of the Sonamura-Daukandi route has commenced which will connect India’s inland waterways with Tripura through Bangladesh. The trial will end on September 5 in Sonamura in western Tripura in the presence of Chief Minister Biplab Deb and High Commissioner to Bangladesh Riva Ganguly Das.

The Protocol for Inland Water Trade and Transit (PIWTT) was signed soon after the liberation of Bangladesh in 1972 to restore waterways connectivity in the northern plains of the subcontinent. Following the signing of the second addendum to the PIWTT in May 2020, two routes were added to the agreement. The Sonamura-Daukandi route is part of the new additions.