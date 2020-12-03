Coronavirus live updates | India's caseload breaches 95-lakh mark with 35,551 new infections

03 December 2020 12:10 IST

Britain is set to deploy a round of vaccine for high-risk category patients.

Britain is set to deploy an approved Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine next week, confirmed Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday. This makes it the West's first country to formally endorse a jab. However, the vaccine will be available only to high-risk category patients right now, and the PM has warned against getting carried away by "over optimism."

Here are the updates:

Karnataka

Highest number of samples tested in November

The State has tested 31,83,877 samples in November, the highest ever since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the State in March, detecting 61,372 positive cases. This includes 25,52,840 RT-PCR tests.

Although November saw the highest number of tests, the highest number of positive cases – 2,75,196 – was detected in September when 20,18,194 samples were tested, according to data provided by the State Health and family Welfare Department.

While August saw 2,29,709 cases and October saw 2,14,085 cases, 1,18,688 cases were detected in July when the pandemic started peaking in the State.

Caseload update

COVID-19 caseload breaches 95-lakh mark with 35,551 new infections

India’s COVID-19 caseload went past 95 lakh, while the total number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 89.73 lakh pushing the national recovery rate to 94.11%, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 95,34,964 with 35,551 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,38,648 with 526 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 a.m. showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 89,73,373 pushing the national recovery rate to 94.11%, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45%.

The active COVID-19 caseload continued to remain below 5 lakh.There are 4,22,943 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 4.44% of the total caseload, the data stated. - PTI

Delhi

COVID-19 positivity rate drops to 5% in Capital

On a day when Delhi witnessed the highest number of COVID-19 tests in 24 hours — 78,949 — only 3,944 new cases were reported and the positivity rate was 5%, which is lower than the average daily positivity of 11.65%recorded in November, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Wednesday.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that cases and positivity rate were coming down. “Positivity declined to 5% today from 15.26% on 7th Nov. Highest total tests 78,949 and highest RT PCR test 36,370 ever with lowest RT PCR positivity of 8.99%. Steadily corona cases and positivity coming down. Hope this will continue (sic),” he tweeted.

Rajasthan

Jaipur royal family scion passes away

Prithvi Raj, scion of the erstwhile royal family of Jaipur and former MP from Dausa, died in Jaipur on Wednesday due to the complications arising out of COVID-19. Mr. Prithvi Raj, 84, suffered a massive cardiac arrest at a private hospital before his death.

Mr. Prithvi Raj was the son of the erstwhile Jaipur ruler, Sawai Man Singh II, and his second wife Kishore Kanwar. He was elected an MP from Dausa on the Swatantra Party’s ticket in 1962.

Mr. Prithvi Raj played an iconic role in launching Rajasthan as a tourism destination. He was director of the royal property and former residence of Jaipur rulers, Rambagh Palace, which was converted into a luxury hotel.

