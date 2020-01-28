Coronavirus | India to evacuate its nationals from Wuhan

India has begun the process to evacuate nationals from the Hubei province of China, which has been affected by the outbreak of the novel corona virus.

Hubei’s capital Wuhan that has emerged as the epicentre of the crisis is a large commercial centre frequented by Indian businessmen and students.

“We have begun the process to prepare for evacuation of Indian nationals affected by the situation arising out of nCorona-2019 virus outbreak in Hubei province, China,” said official spokesperson Raveesh Kumar.

Wuhan is home to several hundred Indians, including students. In a press release issued on Monday, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had sought the intervention of the External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to evacuate 100 students from the State studying in the virus-hit city.

The government has reportedly kept an aircraft on standby in Mumbai for the emergency evacuation.

“Our Embassy in Beijing is working out the logistics and is in touch with the Chinese government authorities and our nationals on this matter,” said Mr. Kumar in his comment. The Indian embassy in Beijing has established dedicated hotlines (+8618610952903, +8618612083629, +8618612083617) and email address (helpdesk.beijing@mea.gov.in) for relatives of those willing to reach out to the stranded Indians in Hubei.