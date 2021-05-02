Coronavirus | India sees over 3.69 lakh new cases on May 2, 2021

Country reports 3,455 deaths due to COVID-19; pace of vaccination dips

India reported 3,69,957 new COVID-19 cases and 3,455 deaths as of 11:30 p.m. on May 2. The country has so far reported a total of 1,99,19,900 cases and 2,18,909 deaths.

Maharashtra reported 56,647 infections, accounting for more than 16% of the new cases, followed by Karnataka (37,773) and Kerala (31,959). Maharashtra also recorded the most number of casualties (669) on May 1, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 288 new deaths, and Karnataka with 217 casualties.

The figures do not include cases and deaths from Ladakh. The data are sourced from covid19india.org, an independent aggregator of daily COVID-19 figures.

As many as 18,04,954 samples were tested in the country on May 1, a reduction from the over 19 lakh samples that were tested on the previous day. A total of 29.01 crore samples have been tested in the country since the beginning of the pandemic last year.

Daily vaccinations

Nearly 18.26 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in the 24 hours ending at 7 a.m. on May 2, which is nearly 9 lakh fewer than what was given in the previous 24 hours. A total of 15.68 crore doses had been administered as of 7 a.m. on May 2.

The pace of COVID-19 vaccinations in India has reduced significantly in the last 15 days. By April 15, around 32.69 lakh doses were administered in the country daily on an average. However, as of April 30, only around 23.72 lakh doses were given in the country daily on an average.

India leads the world in the average daily reported infections and recorded deaths. It currently accounts for one in every 2 global cases each day. The country’s number of daily average deaths is 1.3 times that of Brazil, which recorded the second highest number of new fatalities — nearly 2,300.