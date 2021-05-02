Coronavirus | India sees over 3.53 lakh new cases

CHENNAI

02 May 2021 22:50 IST

Country reports 3,185 deaths due to COVID-19; pace of vaccination dips

India reported 3,53,254 new COVID-19 cases and 3,185 deaths as of 9.20 p.m. on Saturday.

The country has so far reported a total of 1,99,03,197 cases and 2,18,639 deaths.

Maharashtra reported 56,647 infections, accounting for more than 16% of the new cases, followed by Karnataka (37,773) and Kerala (31,959).

Maharashtra also recorded the most number of casualties (669) on Saturday. Uttar Pradesh followed with 288 new deaths, while Karnataka registered 217 new casualties.

The figures do not include cases and deaths from Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Ladakh.

The data are sourced from covid19india.org, an independent aggregator of daily COVID-19 figures.

As many as 18,04,954 samples were tested in the country on Saturday (results of which were made available on Sunday), a reduction from the 19 lakh plus samples that were tested on the previous day.

A total of 29.01 crore samples have been tested in the country since the beginning of the pandemic last year.

Dip in vaccinations

Nearly 18.26 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in the 24 hours ending at 7 a.m. on Sunday, which is nearly 9 lakh lesser than what was given in the previous 24 hours. A total of 15.68 crore doses had been administered as of 7 a.m. on Sunday.

The pace of COVID-19 vaccinations in India has reduced significantly in the last 15 days. By April 15, around 32.69 lakh doses were administered in the country daily on an average. However, as of April 30, only around 23.72 lakh doses were given in the country daily on an average.

Highest in the world

India leads the world in the average daily reported infections and recorded deaths. India currently accounts for one in every 2 global cases each day. India’s number of daily average deaths is 1.3 times that of Brazil’s which recorded the second highest number of new fatalities - nearly 2,300.