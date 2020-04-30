Coronavirus | Recovery rate rises to 25%, says government

India reported 1,823 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 33,610 on Thursday with 8,373 recoveries. An additional 71 deaths have now taken the total number of fatalities to 1,074.

The deaths since Wednesday include 32 from Maharashtra, 16 from Gujarat, 11 from Madhya Pradesh and three from Uttar Pradesh, the Union Health Ministry said.

According to Ministry data, the highest number of confirmed cases in the country are from Maharashtra at 9,915, followed by Gujarat at 4,082, Delhi at 3,439, Madhya Pradesh at 2,660, Rajasthan at 2,438, Uttar Pradesh at 2,203 and Tamil Nadu at 2,162. The number has gone up to 1,403 in Andhra Pradesh and 1,012 in Telangana.

The country is currently recording a total recovery rate of 25.19% up from 13% about two weeks ago, the Ministry said.

Co-morbidities in 78% of fatalities

Giving details on the percentage of deaths in various age groups, the Ministry said India has a case fatality rate of 3.2% currently which is 65% male and 35% female. The death rate is less than 14% in persons under 45, 34.8% in the 45-60 age group. Co-morbidities were found in 78% of COVID-19 fatalities, Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry Luv Agarwal said at the daily press briefing.

He added that case fatality for those over 60 years is 51.2% which includes 42% for those between 60-75 years. For those above 75 years the rate is 9.2%.

The Ministry added that analysis of doubling rate across the country has revealed that the national average is 11 days presently as compared to 3.4 days before lockdown.

States/UTs having doubling rate between 11 and 20 days include Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, J&K, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Punjab. Those having doubling rate between 20 days to 40 days are Karnataka, Ladakh, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Kerala.

Assam, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, and Himachal Pradesh have a doubling rate of more than 40 days, as per data released by the Health Ministry.

Data from State Health Departments reported a nationwide death toll of 1,150 with 34,789 overall and 24,647 active cases.

The Ministry said no health facility should prescribe additional COVID-19 testing for non-COVID patients, causing unwanted delay in treatment for critical patients, and that testing should be as per the protocol issued by the Health Ministry.

“States are advised to ensure that all health facilities, especially in the private sector, remain functional and provide critical services so that such patients who need these critical services do not face any difficulty. States are also informed that it is noticed that many hospitals in the private sector are hesitant to provide critical services like dialysis, blood transfusion, chemotherapy and institutional deliveries to their regular patients, which is not acceptable,” said Mr. Agarwal.

Post-lockdown steps

He added that according to the Ministry’s guidelines, all health services are to remain functional during the lockdown period.“States/UTs are also advised quick resolution of grievances on denial of critical services especially on account of insistence on testing. Measures should be taken in consultation with healthcare fraternity so that their uncertainty is reduced, and clinics and hospitals remain functional. The movement of service providers may be facilitated, especially for those working in the private sector.”

Replying to a question on the Ministry’s recommendation to end the lockdown, Mr. Agarwal said: “We have to ensure that physical distancing becomes a norm so that the chain of transmission is broken; equally important are containment measures for the disease.”

The Ministry reiterated that as of now there is no confirmed treatment protocol for COVID-19 and that Remdesivir is one protocol which is being examined.

“There is no conclusive study to prove its effectiveness and we are waiting for larger evidence to take meaningful action. We have, however, issued a detailed advisory on the use of hydroxychloroquine as prophylaxis 19 and availability of HCQ is being ensured,” Mr. Agarwal said.

The Ministry added that it has written to State health departments to ensure adequate availability of blood transfusion services.