Coronavirus | Over 3.92 lakh new cases, 3,673 deaths reported on May 1, 2021

Maharashtra records the most deaths; India currently accounts for one in every two global cases each day.

India reported 3,92,603 new COVID-19 cases and 3,673 deaths till 11.15 p.m. IST on May 1.

The country has so far reported a total of 1,95,49,943 cases and 2,15,454 deaths.

Maharashtra reported 63,282 infections, accounting for over 16% of the new cases, followed by Karnataka (40,990) and Kerala (35,636).

Maharashtra also recorded the most number of casualties (802) on May 1. Delhi followed with 412 new deaths, while Uttar Pradesh registered 303 new casualties. The figures do not include cases and deaths from Ladakh.

The data are sourced from covid19india.org, an independent aggregator of daily COVID-19 figures.

As many as 19,45,299 samples were tested in the country on April 30 (results of which were made available on May 1), the highest number of tests conducted in a single day. For the second consecutive day, the number of daily tests conducted have crossed the 19 lakh-mark.

A total of 28.83 crore samples have been tested in the country since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020.

Nearly 27.44 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in the 24 hours ending at 7 a.m. on May 1, which is 5.1 lakh higher than what was given in the previous 24 hours. It is also 2.1 lakh higher than what was recorded in the same period, a week ago. A total of 15.49 crore doses had been administered as of 7 a.m. on May 1.

The pace of COVID-19 vaccinations in India has reduced significantly in the last 15 days of April. By April 15, around 32.69 lakh doses were administered in the country daily on an average. However, as of April 30, only around 23.72 lakh doses were given in the country daily on an average.

India leads the world in the average daily reported infections and recorded deaths.

India currently accounts for one in every two global cases each day. India’s number of daily average deaths is 1.3 times that of Brazil, which recorded the second highest number of new fatalities at over 2,500.