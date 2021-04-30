Coronavirus | India reports over 3.6 lakh new cases, more than 2,800 deaths on April 30, 2021

Chennai

30 April 2021 22:48 IST

Maharashtra continues to lead in the number of infections.

India recorded 3,60,338 new COVID-19 cases and 2,809 deaths till 9.30 p.m. IST on April 30.

Maharashtra reported 62,919 infections, followed by Karnataka (48,296) and Kerala (37,199). Maharashtra also recorded 828 casualties, followed by Uttar Pradesh (332) and Karnataka (217). The country has so far reported a total of 1,91,15,503 cases and 2,11,123 deaths.

The figures do not include cases and deaths from Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Ladakh. The data are sourced from covid19india.org, an independent aggregator of daily figures.

As many as 2,55,231 recoveries were recorded on April 30, taking the total to 1,56,29,279.

As many as 19,20,107 samples were tested on April 29 (results of which were made available on April 30). This is the first instance when the daily tests have crossed the 19 lakh-mark. On April 28, 17.68 lakh samples were tested. A total of 28.64 crore tests have been conducted in the country till April 29, since the beginning of the pandemic.

Around 22.24 lakh vaccination shots were given in the 24 hours ending 7 a.m. on April 30, which is only 31,267 doses more than what was recorded in the previous 24 hours. The daily vaccination rate has decreased significantly in the second half of April compared to the first. Between April 1 and 14, India administered 35.26 lakh doses on an average every day. However, between April 15 and 29, the average daily doses given fell to 25.16 lakh. Cumulatively, 15,00,20,648 vaccine doses had been administered till 7 a.m. on April 30.

India continues to register the highest number of average daily cases in the world, according to Our World in Data. Till April 28, the country recorded 3.49 lakh daily cases. With 52,679 average daily cases, the U.S. was a distant second. Three other countries in the list included France (27,250), Germany (20,788) and Canada (7,980).