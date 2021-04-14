Coronavirus | India reports over 1.94 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases, more than 970 deaths on April 14, 2021

Maharashtra, Delhi and Gujarat saw the most fatalities

India registered 1,94,108 new COVID-19 cases as of 11.03 p.m. IST on April 14. As many as 972 deaths were also recorded on the day.

The figures do not include cases and deaths from A&N Islands, Assam, Jharkhand and Ladakh. The data is sourced from covid19india.org, an independent aggregator of daily COVID-19 figures.

Over 14.11 lakh tests were conducted on April 13. This is the third time the number of daily tests is crossing the 14-lakh mark in India.

The country has so far reported a total of 1,40,65, 622 cases and 1,73,087 deaths as of 11.03 p.m. IST on April 14.

Maharashtra reported 58,952 infections (accounting for nearly 33% of the new cases) on April 14, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 20,439 new infections and Delhi with 17,282 new cases.

Maharashtra also recorded the highest number of casualties (278) on April 14. Delhi followed with 104 new deaths, while Gujarat registered 73 new casualties.

Only 26.46 lakh doses were administered between 7 a.m. on April 13 and 7 a.m. on April 14. Which is about 13 lakh doses lower than what was recorded in the previous 24-hours. This is also the lowest single-day doses administered in April. The previous low was the 20.63 lakh doses administered as of 7 a.m. on March 31.

Hospitals full

In Bihar, there were reports of hospitals being forced to turn away patients due to the surge in cases. There were long queues of patients outside hospitals in Patna.

Three big government hospitals in Patna — Patna Medical College and Hospitals (PMCH), Nalanda Medical College and Hospitals (NMCH) and All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) — are reportedly filled to capacity. AIIMS, Patna, is arranging for additional beds, said Sanjiv Kumar, nodal officer for COVID-19 at the hospital. At least 70 ambulances carrying COVID-19 patients had to return from the hospital on Tuesday due to non-availability of beds, he said.

(With inputs from Amarnath Tewary in Patna)