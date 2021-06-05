Coronavirus | Seven-day average of daily vaccination improves

05 June 2021 21:53 IST

It stood at 25.98 lakh on June 4, against 18.1 lakh a month ago.

India recorded 1,13,254 new COVID-19 cases and 2,545 new deaths till 9.30 p.m. on Saturday. The country has so far reported a total of 2,88,07,211 cases and 3,46,648 deaths.

Tamil Nadu reported 21,410 new infections, followed by Kerala (17,328) and Karnataka (13,800). Maharashtra recorded 741 new casualties on the day, followed by Tamil Nadu (443) and Karnataka (365). Maharashtra’s new deaths figure includes backlog fatalities which were missed in the previous reports.

The figures do not include cases and deaths from Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Jharkhand, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Tripura and Ladakh. The data are sourced from the respective States’ health bulletins.

Advertising

Advertising

Around 20.84 lakh samples were tested in the country on Friday (the results for which were made available on Saturday). India’s average daily test positivity rate (positive cases identified for every 100 tests) continues to decline. It was 4.8% on June 4 compared to 9.8% recorded a week before.

About 36.5 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the country in the 24 hours ending 7 a.m. on Saturday, which is 7.75 lakh doses higher than what was recorded in the previous 24 hours. It is also 5.87 lakh more doses than what was recorded during the same period a week ago. The seven-day rolling average of daily vaccinations in India stood at 25.98 lakh on June 4, which is more than the 18.1 lakh recorded a month ago.

About 19.5% of adults in India, 40.1% of those aged above 45 and 44.4% of people aged above 60, have been administered with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, until 8 p.m. on Saturday. The figures are based on the estimated population in 2021.