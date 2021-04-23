Coronavirus | India reports 3.46 lakh fresh infections and more than 2,600 fatalities on April 23, 2021

Chennai

23 April 2021 22:46 IST

17.4 lakh tests for COVID-19 were conducted in a single day

India registered a new single-day high of 3,45,799 COVID-19 cases as of 11.15 p.m. IST on April 23, the third consecutive day with over 3 lakh recorded cases. As many as 2,624 deaths were also recorded on the day.

The country has so far reported a total of 1,66,03,126 cases and 1,89,553 deaths.

Coronavirus updates | April 23, 2021

The figures do not include cases and deaths from Ladakh. The data are sourced from covid19india.org, an independent aggregator of daily figures.

For the first time, the number of samples tested in the country crossed the 17 lakh mark, with over 17.4 lakh tests conducted on April 22 (results of which were made available on April 23). For three consecutive days, the number of daily tests has crossed the 16 lakh mark.

Maharashtra reported 66,836 infections, accounting for 19% of the new cases, followed by Uttar Pradesh (37,238) and Kerala (28,447). Maharashtra also recorded 773 casualties, followed by Delhi (348) and Chhattisgarh (219).

As many as 2,19,412 new recoveries were recorded in the country as of 11.15 p.m., taking the total to 1,38,61,149.

Nearly 31.47 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the 24 hours ending 7 a.m. on April 23. It is about 9.36 lakh doses higher than what was recorded in the previous 24 hours. Also, it is over 4.17 lakh doses more than what was recorded in the same period one week before. The daily vaccination rate has been on a declining trend in the past week. Between April 9-15, India administered an average of 32.69 lakh doses every day. However, as on April 22, the average daily doses given fell to 26.07 lakh. A daily rate of over 68 lakh doses a day is required to vaccinate all adults in India by the end of 2021.