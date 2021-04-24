Coronavirus | India reports 2,797 new fatalities on April 24, 2021

Country adds 3.48 lakh COVID-19 infections; Maharashtra sees 67,160 cases.

India reported 3,48,941 new COVID-19 cases and 2,797 deaths as of 11.15 p.m. IST on April 24.

This is the fourth day in a row that the country has recorded more than 3 lakh cases.

Maharashtra reported 67,160 infections, accounting for 20% of the new cases, followed by Uttar Pradesh (38,055) and Karnataka (29,438).

Delhi reported 24, 103 fresh infections.

Maharashtra also recorded the most number of casualties (676) on April 24. Delhi followed with 357 new deaths, while Uttar Pradesh registered 223 new casualties.

The figures do not include cases and deaths from Ladakh.

The data are sourced from covid19india.org, an independent aggregator of daily COVID-19 figures.

The country has so far reported a total of 1,69,51,731 cases and 1,92,346 deaths. There were more than 25 lakh active cases.

As many as 17,53,569 samples were tested in the country on April 23 (results of which were made available on April 24), the highest number of tests conducted in a single day. This is only the second instance when the daily tests crossed the 17-lakh mark. On April 22, 17,40,550 samples were tested.

A total of 27.62 crore samples have been tested in the country since the beginning of the pandemic last year.

Dip in vaccinations

Nearly 29.01 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in the 24 hours ending at 7 a.m. on April 24, which is 2.46 lakh fewer than what was given in the previous 24 hours. A total of 13,83,79,832 doses had been administered as of 7 a.m. on April 24.

The pace of COVID-19 vaccinations in India has reduced significantly in the past week. Between April 17 and 23, around 26.34 lakh doses were administered in the country daily on an average. However, during the week before (April 10-16) around 31.23 lakh doses were given in the country daily on an average.