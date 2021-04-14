Coronavirus | India reports nearly 2 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases, over 1000 deaths on April 14, 2021

Chennai

14 April 2021 22:55 IST

Maharashtra, Delhi, Chhattisgarh and Gujarat saw the most fatalities

India registered 1,99,376 new COVID-19 cases on April 14. As many as 1,037 deaths were also recorded on the day as of data updated at 12.24 a.m. IST on April 15.

Coronavirus updates | April 14, 2021

The figures do not include cases and deaths from Ladakh. The data is sourced from covid19india.org, an independent aggregator of daily COVID-19 figures.

Advertising

Advertising

Over 14.11 lakh tests were conducted on April 13. This is the third time in April that the number of daily tests is crossing the 14-lakh mark in India. A total of 26,06,18,866 samples have been tested in the country as of April 13 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The country has so far reported a total of 1,40,70, 890 cases and 1,73,152 deaths as of 12.24 a.m. IST on April 15.

Maharashtra reported 58,952 infections (accounting for nearly 33% of the new cases) on April 14, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 20,439 new infections and Delhi with 17,282 new cases.

Maharashtra also recorded the highest number of casualties (278) on April 14. Delhi followed with 104 new deaths, while Gujarat registered 73 new casualties.

The country has so far reported a total of 1,40,70,800 cases and 1,73,105 deaths. Only the U.S. has a bigger caseload with 3,13,75,111 total infections.

However, in terms of total deaths India is placed fourth after the U.S. (5,63,873), Brazil (3,58,425) and Mexico (2,10,294).

11.43 crore doses given

Cumulatively, 11,43,18,455 vaccine doses had been administered in India as of 8 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the Union Health Ministry.

On April 14, day 89 of the vaccination drive, 31,39,063 doses had been given. Of the total beneficiaries, 27,19,964 were vaccinated for the first dose and 4,19,099 beneficiaries received the second dose.