Coronavirus | India reports 3.76 lakh new cases and 3,661 new deaths

India recorded 3,76,039 new COVID-19 cases until 9.50 p.m. on Saturday. As many as 3,661 new deaths were also registered. The country has so far reported a total of 2,22,68,324 cases and 2,41,968 deaths.

Maharashtra reported 53,605 infections, followed by Karnataka (47,563) and Kerala (41,971). Maharashtra also recorded 864 casualties, followed by Karnataka (482) and Delhi (332).

The figures do not include cases and deaths from Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Ladakh. The data are sourced from the respective States’ health bulletins.

Only about 22.97 lakh daily vaccine doses were administered in the 24 hours ending 7 a.m. on Saturday, which is over 73,000 thousand doses lesser than what was recorded in the previous 24 hours. It is also over 4.47 lakh doses lesser than what was recorded in the same period, one week ago. A total of 16.73 crore doses have been administered in the country as on 7 a.m. on Saturday.

The number of daily doses has been on a declining trend since mid-April. The seven-day average of daily doses administered by May 7 stood at 17.65 lakh, significantly lower than the 35.83 lakh recorded a month ago.

Around 18.08 lakh tests were conducted on Friday (the results for which were made available on Saturday), which is 18,076 tests fewer than the previous day. As many as 30.04 crore samples have been tested in the country since the beginning of the pandemic.

India continues to register the highest number of recorded deaths daily in the world. As on May 7, the country recorded an average of 3,773 new deaths. With 2,190 average daily fatalities, Brazil was second and with 692 average new casualties the U.S. was a distant third.

In terms of average daily cases too, India was the highest globally with 3.89 lakh daily recorded infections as on May 7. Brazil was a distant second with 60,491 average new cases and the U.S. was third with 43,556 average new infections.