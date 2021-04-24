Coronavirus | India reports 2,060 new fatalities

CHENNAI

24 April 2021 23:00 IST

Country adds more than 3 lakh COVID-19 cases; Maharashtra sees 67, 160 cases

India registered 3,00,164 new COVID-19 cases as of 9.30 p.m. on Saturday.

As many as 2,060 deaths were also recorded on the day.

Maharashtra reported 67,160 infections on Saturday, accounting for 22% of the new cases, followed by Uttar Pradesh (38,055) and Karnataka (29,438).

Maharashtra also recorded the maximum casualties (676) in the country on Saturday.

Uttar Pradesh followed with 223 new deaths, while Karnataka registered 208 new casualties.

Coronavirus updates | April 24, 2021

The figures do not include cases and deaths from Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Assam, Sikkim, Meghalaya and Ladakh.

The data are sourced from covid19india.org, an independent aggregator of daily COVID-19 figures.

The country has so far reported a total of 1,69,02,954 cases and 1,91,609 deaths.

As many as 17,53,569 samples were tested in the country on Friday (results of which were made available on Saturday), the highest number of tests conducted in a single day.

This is only the second instance when the daily tests crossed the 17-lakh mark.

On April 22, 17,40,550 samples were tested.

A total of 27.62 crore samples have been tested in the country since the beginning of the pandemic last year.

Dip in vaccinations

Around 29.01 lakh of COVID-19 vaccination doses were administered in the 24 hours ending at 7 a.m. on Saturday, which is 2.46 lakh lesser than what was given in the previous 24 hours.

A total of 13,83,79,832 doses had been administered as of 7 a.m. on Saturday.

The pace of COVID-19 vaccinations in India has reduced significantly in the past week.

Between April 17-23, around 26.34 lakh doses were administered in the country daily on an average. However, during the week before (April 10-16) around 31.23 lakh doses were administered on an average.