Coronavirus | India reports highest single-day spike with over 1.31 lakh new infections on April 8

Chennai

08 April 2021 22:45 IST

As many as 802 deaths linked to COVID-19 reported.

With 1,31,787 new COVID-19 cases reported as of 11.45 p.m. on April 8, India registered the highest single-day spike in infections since the beginning of the pandemic. As many as 802 deaths were also recorded on the day.

The figures do not include cases and deaths from the Union Territory of Ladakh. The data is sourced from covid19india.org, an independent aggregator of daily COVID-19 figures.

Daily infections in India crossed the 1 lakh-mark for the third consecutive day on April 8. The rise in cases in the last three days was primarily due to a high number of tests being conducted recently. April 7 marked the third consecutive day with more than 12 lakh daily tests.

Advertising

Advertising

The country has so far reported a total of 1,30,57,863 cases and 1,67,694 deaths.

Maharashtra reported 56,286 infections (accounting for nearly 43% of the new cases) on April 8, followed by Chhattisgarh with 10,652 new infections and Uttar Pradesh with 8,474 new cases

Maharashtra also recorded the maximum casualties (376) on April 8. Chhattisgarh followed with 72 new deaths, while Punjab registered 56 new casualties.

India continues to register the highest total daily cases in the world. The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 registered in India is now marginally behind Brazil with 1,31,97,031, the second-highest tally in the world. 17% of the total new COVID-19 cases in the world in the last five days were registered in India alone, with the number in the U.S. marginally behind. In terms of registered deaths though, countries such as Brazil (10,904), U.S. (9,534) and Russia (3,482) registered higher numbers than India (2,325) in the last five days.

As of 8 p.m. on April 8, 34.73 lakh vaccine doses were administered, taking the total to 9,40,96,689 shots.

The number of daily vaccinations recovered from the low figures recorded during the last few days of March and peaked at 42 lakh doses on April 2. However, since then, the pace of vaccination has considerably dropped again.