Coronavirus | India reports 96,580 fresh infections, 440 deaths

05 April 2021 23:13 IST

Maharashtra adds 47,288 cases, followed by Chhattisgarh with 7,302 and Karnataka with 5,279

After reporting a record spike of more than 1 lakh new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, India reported 96,580 fresh infections and 440 deaths as of 11.55 p.m. on Monday.

The decrease in cases was largely due to a reduced number of tests. As many as 8.93 lakh new samples were tested on Sunday (and for which results were made available by the State Health Departments on Monday), 2.73 lakh fewer than that on the previous day.

The country has so far reported a total of 1,26,84,501 cases and 1,65,572 deaths. It has 7,83,846 active cases.

Maharashtra reported 47,288 infections, accounting for nearly 49% of the new cases, followed by Chhattisgarh (7,302) and Karnataka (5,279). Maharashtra also recorded 155 casualties, followed by Punjab (72) and Chhattisgarh (38).

India reported 50,084 recoveries on Monday. The cumulative recoveries stood at 1,17,30,045.

Nearly 8 crore vaccinations

The number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country neared the 8 crore mark, with 7,91,05,163 shots given as of 7 a.m. on Monday, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Eight States — Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra — accounted for 60% of the total doses given so far, the Ministry said in a release.