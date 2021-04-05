Coronavirus | India reports 95,374 fresh infections, 430 deaths

Chennai

05 April 2021 23:13 IST

Maharashtra adds 47,288 cases, followed by Chhattisgarh with 7,302 and Karnataka with 5,279

After reporting a record spike of more than 1 lakh new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, India reported 95,374 fresh infections and 430 deaths as of 10.15 p.m. on Monday. Data from Assam and Jharkhand were not available.

The decrease in cases was largely due to a reduced number of tests. As many as 8.93 lakh new samples were tested on Sunday (and for whom results were made available by the State Health Departments on Monday), 2.73 lakh fewer than that on the previous day.

The country has so far reported a total of 1,26,83,297 cases and 1,65,562 deaths. It has 7,77,304 active cases.

Advertising

Advertising

Maharashtra reported 47,288 infections, accounting for 49% of the new cases, followed by Chhattisgarh (7,302) and Karnataka (5,279). Maharashtra also recorded 155 casualties, followed by Punjab (72) and Chhattisgarh (38).

India reported 48,166 recoveries on Monday. The cumulative recoveries stood at 1,17,28,127.

Nearly 8 cr. vaccinations

The number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered neared the 8 crore mark, with 7,91,05,163 shots given as of 7 a.m. on Monday, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtraaccounted for 60% of the total doses given so far, the Ministry said in a release.