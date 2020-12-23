Coronavirus | India reports 23,950 new COVID-19 cases

The death toll increased to 1,46,444 with 333 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 a.m. showed

India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,00,99,066 with 23,950 new infections being reported in a day, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 96.63 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on December 23.

The death toll increased to 1,46,444 with 333 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 a.m. showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 96,63,382 pushing the national recovery rate to 95.69%, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45%.

The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 3 lakh for the second consecutive day.

There are 2,89,240 active cases of coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 2.86% of the total caseload, the data stated. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the ICMR, 16,42,68,721 samples have been tested up to December 22 with 10,98,164 samples being tested on December 22.