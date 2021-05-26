Coronavirus | India reports 2,02,570 new COVID-19 cases, 3,577 deaths on May 26, 2021

CHENNAI

26 May 2021 23:33 IST

Tamil Nadu reports 33,764 infections, followed by Kerala with 28,798.

India recorded 2,02,570 new COVID-19 cases and 3,577 deaths till 9.30 p.m. on Wednesday. The country has so far reported a total of 2,73,59,230 cases and 3,14,999 deaths.

Tamil Nadu reported 33,764 new infections, followed by Kerala (28,798) and Karnataka (26,811). Maharashtra recorded 992 casualties on the day, followed by Karnataka (530) and Tamil Nadu (475). Maharashtra’s fatalities include backlog deaths which were missed in the previous reports.

Advertising

Advertising

The figures do not include Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Punjab, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Ladakh. The data is sourced from the States’ health bulletins.

As many as 22,17,320 samples were tested in the country on Tuesday (the results for which were made available on Wednesday).

This is the first instance when the daily tests have crossed the 22-lakh mark. India’s average daily test positivity rate (positive cases identified for every 100 tests) continues to decline. It was 11.4% on May 25 compared to 16.9% recorded a week before.

About 20.39 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the country in the 24 hours ending 7 a.m. on Wednesday, which is 4.48 lakh doses fewer than what was recorded in the previous 24 hours. However, it is 7.27 lakh more doses than what was recorded during the same period a week ago.

There has been a marginal increase in average daily vaccinations over the last week. On May 25, India had administered an average of 15.97 lakh doses. The figure stood at 14.68 lakh a week ago (on May 18). However, it is significantly lesser than the average daily doses given on April 25, which stood at 25.8 lakh. About 16.7% of India’s adult population, 36.7% of the 45+ population and 42% of those aged above 60 have been vaccinated with at least one dose.