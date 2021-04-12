Coronavirus | India reports 1,44,023 cases, 738 deaths

CHENNAI

12 April 2021 22:13 IST

Maharashtra reports 51,751 infections, 258 casualties

As of 9.30 p.m. on Monday, India reported 1,44,023 COVID-19 cases and 738 deaths.

The figures do not include cases and deaths from Assam, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The data are sourced from covid19india.org, an independent aggregator of daily figures.

Only 11.80 lakh tests were conducted on Sunday (for whom results were made available on Monday), about 2.3 lakh less than Saturday’s but 2.8 lakh more than the previous Sunday.

The country has so far reported a total of 1,36,69,402 cases and 1,70,947 deaths.

Maharashtra reported 51,751 infections (accounting for nearly 36% of the new cases) on Monday, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 13,604 cases and Delhi with 11,491 new infections.

Maharashtra also recorded the maximum casualties (258) on Monday. Uttar Pradesh followed with 72 deaths while Delhi registered 72 casualties.

Over 10.45 crore vaccine doses were administered in India as of 7 a.m. on Monday.

Changing hotspots

From 63% of India’s cases between March 15 and 21, Maharashtra’s share reduced to just 42% between April 5 and 11. In the same period, Chhattisgarh’s share increased from 3% to 8%, and Uttar Pradesh’s share increased from 1% to 7%. The share of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka remained stable in the range of 3 to 5%. Kerala’s share has been decreasing consistently since February. Between February 15 and 21, Kerala’s share in India’s cases was 34%. However, between April 5 and 11, the State’s share reduced to 3%.