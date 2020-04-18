Coronavirus | India reported no fresh cases in 47 districts across 23 States over 28 days

The number of COVID-19 cases in India climbed to 14,792 and the death toll rose to 488 deaths on Saturday, with 957 new cases and 36 deaths in the past 24 hours. According to the Union Health Ministry, the country currently has 12,289 active cases, while 2014 persons have been cured so far.

“An encouraging trend has been noted in 47 districts across 23 States with no positive cases being reported over the past 28 days. This includes 22 new districts in 12 States that have not reported any fresh case during the past 14 days,” Joint secretary in the Health Ministry Lav Agarwal said.

Among the 22 new districts are Lakhisarai, Gopalganj, Bhagalpur in Bihar, Dholpur and Udaipur in Rajasthan, Pulwama in J&K, Thoubal in Manipur, Chitradurga in Karnataka and Hoshiarpur in Punjab.

Mortality rate of 3.3%

The Health Ministry added that the mortality rate in country is currently around 3.3%.

“An age-wise analysis indicates that 14.4% deaths have been reported in the age group of 0-45 years. Between 45-60 years it is 10.3%, between 60-75 it is 33.1% and for 75 years and above it is 42.2%,” Mr. Agarwal said. He added that 83% of the cases had co-morbidities.

According to reports from the State Health Departments, the nationwide death toll stood at 525, with 12, 533 active cases out of 15,280 positive cases.

With 3,105 actives cases, Maharashtra leads the tally followed by Delhi (1,593), Gujarat (1,230) and Madhya Pradesh (1,206).

Gujarat reported the highest single-day spike of 280 cases, taking the total number of the infected people in the state to 1376 with Ahmedabad alone accounting for 239 new cases.

Continuing to give a break-up on the cases related to a religious gathering in New Delhi’s Nizamuddin area in March this year the Health Ministry noted that out of the 14,792 cases in the country 4,291 (29.8%) cases are related to this single single source.

“This has spread to 23 States and UTs. 84% cases in Tamil Nadu, 63% cases in Delhi, 79% cases in Telangana, 59% cases in U.P. and 61% in Andhra Pradesh are related to the event,” said Mr. Agarwal.

The Health Ministry also showcased how Kasargod district in Kerala successfully contained COVID-19. “The district faced many challenges due to foreign travel, geography and large number of expatriates, but the district addressed the challenges well. Out of 168 cases, 113 cases have recovered. With special focus on clinical management, not even one person died. Remaining 55 active cases too are being monitored actively,” said Mr. Agwarwal.

Speaking about Kerala’s strategic approach, he said the State administration appointed a special officer to coordinate and monitor effective containment. “Alongwith a 100% house-to-house survey, a very effective campaign called “Break The Chain” was done and Kasargod used drones for surveillance and GPS for tracking people on home quarantine and did aggressive testing,” the Ministry said.

The official added that the RT-PCR test is standard frontline test for COVID-19 diagnosis and that the rapid antibody test is to be used for surveillance in hotspots.

Replying to a question on hydroxychloroquine trial, Dr. R. Gangakhedkar of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said around 480 patients have been enrolled in an 8-week observational study on efficacy of the drug.

“ICMR has launched another study on side-effects of HCQ on health care workers, using data of some health care workers who had started taking HCQ. He informed that AIIMS is conducting studies on assessing both prophylactic and therapeutic impact of HCQ on COVID-19 - i.e. the ability of the drug for both prevention and healing. Some adverse reactions like abdominal pain have been reported in health care workers,” he said.

Responding to a question on the efficacy of another drug remdesivir in treatment of COVID-19, Dr. Gangakhedkar said studies show that in 68% of COVID-2019 patients, use of Remdesivir reduces oxygen demand.

He noted that the manufacturer Gilead Sciences says that it is likely to be beneficial adding that “data on the interim analysis being done by them is not yet available”.

“If in coming weeks we come to know that remdesivir is beneficial in treating COVID-19, it will either go into patent pooling or otherwise if it becomes available, India too can start doing its trials. Besides, WHO Solidarity Trial, in which India too is participating, has an arm on remdesivir.’’