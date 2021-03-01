Coronavirus | India reported 106 deaths in the last 24 hours

Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat have shown a surge in new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours

With several States in the country continuing to report an increased number of daily new COVID-19 cases, India has reported 106 deaths in the last 24 hours with five States accounting for 86.79% of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (62). Kerala follows with 15 daily deaths and Punjab has reported seven deaths in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry noted in its release.

Twenty States/UTs, including Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Puducherry, Assam and Manipur have not reported any COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours.

“Six States, Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat, have shown a surge in new COVID cases in the last 24 hours. Also a total number of cases with UK, South Africa and Brazil variants of the COVID virus in the country as on date are 213,” said the Ministry.

The Ministry added that 15,510 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours with Maharashtra continuing to report the highest daily new cases at 8,293. It is followed by Kerala with 3,254 while Punjab has reported 579 new cases. Of the new cases, 87.25% are from these six States.

“The Centre is continuously engaging with the States and UTs manifesting a higher caseload of active cases and those reporting a rise in the daily new COVID cases. States/UTs have been advised to maintain a continued rigorous vigil for containing the spread of COVID-19. Need for effective testing, comprehensive tracking, prompt isolation of positive cases and quick quarantine of close contacts are strongly emphasised,” added the Ministry.

Currently, eight States are displaying an upward trajectory in the daily new cases — Maharashthra, Kerala, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Karnataka and Haryana.

India’s total active caseload was 1,68,627 on Monday. India’s present active caseload now stands at 1.52% of India’s total positive cases. Five States account for 84% of the total active cases in the country and Maharashtra alone accounts for 46.39% of India’s total active cases, followed by Kerala with 29.49%.

Also, 21 States/UTs have reported less than 1,000 active cases. Arunachal Pradesh has reported no active cases in the last 24 hours and 15 States/UTs have registered more than 1,000 active cases.

Kerala and Maharashtra are the two States with more than 10,000 active cases, while the rest of the 13 States/UTs have between 1,000-10,000 active cases.

More than 1.07 crore (1,07,86,457) people has recovered so far and 11,288 patients have recovered and been discharged in the last 24 hours. Of the new recovered cases, 85.07% are observed to be concentrated in six States. Kerala has reported the maximum number of single day recoveries with 4,333 newly recovered cases. In Maharashtra, 3,753 people recovered in the past 24 hours, followed by 490 in Tamil Nadu.