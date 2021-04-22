Coronavirus | New cases cross 2.79 lakh; 1,626 more deaths

CHENNAI

22 April 2021 22:19 IST

India accounts for 1 in 3 cases globally

India registered 2,79,487 new COVID-19 cases and 1,626 deaths as of 9.15 p.m. on Thursday. The country has so far reported a total of 1,62,04,476 cases and 1,86,298 deaths.

India continues to lead the world in terms of average daily cases. It now accounts for one in three cases reported globally every day.

The figures do not include cases and deaths from Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Assam, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Lakshadweep and Sikkim. The data are sourced from covid19india.org, an independent aggregator of daily figures.

Over 16.51 lakh tests were conducted on Wednesday (results of which were available on Thursday), the highest-ever number of tests in a single da . For two consecutive days, the number of daily tests has crossed the 16-lakh mark.

Maharashtra reported 67,013 infections — nearly 24% of the new cases.

Uttar Pradesh came next with 34,379 and Kerala with 26,995. Maharashtra also recorded 568 casualties, followed by Uttar Pradesh (195) and Gujarat (137).

Nearly 22.11 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the 24 hours ending 7 a.m. on Thursday. It is about 7.78 lakh doses lower than what was recorded in the previous 24 hours. Also, it is over 11 lakh doses lower than what was recorded in the same period one week ago.

The daily vaccination rate has been declining over the past week. Between April 8-14, India administered an average of 34.70 lakh doses every day. However, as on April 21, the average daily doses given fell to 25.48 lakh. A daily rate of over 68 lakh doses a day is required to vaccinate all adults in India by the end of 2021.

As of April 21, India recorded over four times the average daily cases detected in Brazil. Brazil recorded the second most number of average daily cases — about 64,000.

As of April 21, India recorded the second most number of average daily deaths. Brazil, with about 2,800 average daily fatalities, is leading the world in this category.