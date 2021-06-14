Coronavirus | India records the highest number of daily fatalities

Tamil Nadu reported 12,772 new infections, followed by Maharashtra (8,129) and Kerala (7,719).

India recorded 58,463 new COVID-19 cases and 2,698 new deaths till 9.30 p.m. on Monday. The country has so far reported a total of 2,95,68,540 cases and 3,77,027 deaths.

Tamil Nadu reported 12,772 new infections, followed by Maharashtra (8,129) and Kerala (7,719). Maharashtra recorded 1,592 new fatalities, followed by Tamil Nadu (254) and Kerala (161). Maharashtra’s fatalities include backlog deaths, which were missed in the previous reports.

The figures do not include cases and deaths from Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Tripura and Ladakh. The data are sourced from the respective States’ health bulletins.

Around 14.92 lakh samples were tested in the country on Sunday (the results for which were made available on Monday).

About 14.99 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the country in the 24 hours ending 7 a.m. on Monday, which is 19.84 lakh doses less than what was recorded in the previous 24 hours. It is also 1.08 lakh doses more than what was recorded during the same period a week ago. The seven-day rolling average of daily vaccinations in the country continues to increase. It stood at 30.03 lakh on June 13, which is more than the 26.96 lakh recorded a week before (June 6).

About 21.1% of adults in India, 42.5% of those aged above 45 and 46.1% of persons aged above 60, have been administered with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, until 8 p.m. on Monday. While 15.2% of the country’s population has received at least one dose, only 3.5% are fully vaccinated. The figures are based on the estimated population in 2021.

The share of persons who are fully vaccinated in comparable economies such as Brazil and Russia are 11.12%, 9.81% respectively. Among neighbouring countries, about 2.57% of Bangladesh’s population is fully vaccinated, while the figure for Pakistan and Sri Lanka stood at 1.31% and 2.38% respectively.

India continued to record the highest number of seven-day average daily deaths in the world, with 3,588 deaths recorded on June 13. The two other countries with the highest fatality count after India were Brazil (2,000) and Argentina (590). Nearly 33% of the world’s new deaths were recorded in India on June 13.