Coronavirus | India records over 72,000 new COVID-19 cases, more than 1,500 deaths on June 12, 2021

India recorded 72,899 COVID-19 cases and 1,558 new deaths till 9.30 p.m. on Saturday. The country has so far reported 2,94,63,255 cases and 3,69,135 deaths.

Tamil Nadu reported 15,108 new infections, followed by Kerala (13,832) and Maharashtra (10,697). Maharashtra recorded 1,966 new fatalities, followed by Tamil Nadu (374) and Kerala (171). Maharashtra’s fatalities include backlog deaths which were missed in the previous reports.

The figures do not include cases and deaths from Punjab, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Tripura, and Ladakh. The data is sourced from the respective States’ health bulletins.

Around 19.89 lakh samples were tested on Friday (the results for which were made available on Saturday).

About 34.33 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the 24 hours ending 7 a.m. on Saturday, which is nearly 1.6 lakh doses more than what was recorded in the previous 24 hours. However, it is 2.16 lakh fewer than what was recorded during the same period a week ago. The seven-day rolling average of daily vaccinations continues to increase. It stood at 29.96 lakh on June 12, which is more than the 26.42 lakh recorded a week before (June 5).

About 21.6% of adults, 42% of those aged above 45, and 45.8% of people aged above 60, have been administered at least one dose of vaccine until 8.30 p.m. on Saturday. While 14.9% of the population has received at least one dose, only 3.4% are fully vaccinated. The figures are based on the estimated population in 2021.

The share of people who are fully vaccinated in comparable economies such as Brazil, Russia and South Africa is 11.07%, 9.59% and 0.81% respectively. Among the neighbours, 2.57% of Bangladesh’s population is fully vaccinated while the figure for Pakistan and Sri Lanka stood at 1.15% and 1.81% respectively.