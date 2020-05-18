Coronavirus | India records over 5,000 cases on May 17

Maharashtra registered its highest single-day increase of 2,347 COVID-19 cases to take its overall tally to 33,053 and 1,198 deaths. With 34 new deaths, Gujarat’s toll increased to 659. Tamil Nadu registered 639 more cases, and its death toll rose by four to take the tally to 79.

Reports from the State Health Departments put the nationwide tally at 95,622 cases and the death toll at 3,021. With an increase of 5,034 cases on May 17, infections are now doubling every 13.8 days if data of past seven days are considered. This is among the fastest in the list of countries with the highest number of infections.

The average number of new cases per day from May 10-16 has risen to 3,989, compared to a daily average of 3,675 from May 8-14.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Sunday that the country’s fatality rate had fallen to 3.1% and the recovery rate had improved to 37.5%.

He added that there were 3.1% patients in ICU, 0.45% on ventilators and 2.7% on oxygen support. India’s testing capacity had increased to 1,00,000 tests per day through 373 government laboratories and 152 private laboratories, the government said.

Cumulatively, 22,79,324 tests have been done so far for COVID-19. India had 916 dedicated COVID hospitals with 1,80,473 beds (Isolation beds- 1,61,169 and ICU beds- 19,304) and 2,044 dedicated COVID Health Centres with 1,28,304 beds (Isolation beds- 1,17,775 and ICU beds- 10,529) along with 9,536 quarantine centres and 6,309 COVID Care Centres with 5,64,632 beds are now available to combat COVID-19 in the country. The Centre has provided 90.22 lakh N95 masks and 53.98 lakh Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) to the States/ UTs / Central Institutions, a statement from the Press Information Bureau noted.

Having crossed China last week, India is only behind Iran in the number of confirmed covid cases, at 120,198 according to tracking site, Worldometer.

Globally, there are now 4.5 million confirmed covid infections with the US accounting for nearly a third at about 1.5 million. 213 countries have been affected by the pandemic with 313,000 confirmed having succumbed to the disease.