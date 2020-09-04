Coronavirus | India records over 4 million COVID-19 cases

India’s COVID-19 tally crossed the 4 million mark on September 4, according to data from the State governments.
As of 9.30 p.m. IST on September 4, the total number of positive cases stood at 40,11,460, while the number of deaths was at 69,605.
There are 8,45,495 active cases in the country now. So far, a total of 30,96,415 patients have recovered.
India is now the third country after the U.S. and Brazil to register more than 4 million cases. The U.S. has so far registered 6.253 million cases while Brazil has 4.047 million cases, according to the Johns Hopkins University world tracker. Both these countries have also officially recorded more than 1 lakh deaths (U.S - ~1.9 lakh and Brazil - ~1.25 lakh).
Follow The Hindu 's world coronavirus tracker here.
