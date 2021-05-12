Coronavirus | India records over 3.62 lakh new COVID-19 cases on May 12, 2021

More than 4,100 new deaths were also registered.

India recorded 3,62,240 new COVID-19 cases on May 12. As many as 4,126 new deaths were also registered. The country has so far reported a total of 2,37,02,832 cases and 2,58,351 deaths.

Maharashtra reported 46,781 infections, followed by Kerala (43,529) and Karnataka (39,998). Maharashtra also recorded 816 casualties, followed by Karnataka (517) and Uttar Pradesh (329). The figures updated until 1.27 a.m. IST on May 13 do not include cases and deaths from Ladakh. The data are sourced from the respective States’ health bulletins.

As many as 19,83,804 samples were tested on May 11 (the results for which were made available on May 12), the highest number of tests conducted in a day in the country. This was 1.33 lakh more tests than those conducted on May 10 and 4.42 lakh more than those conducted the previous Tuesday (May 4).

Over 24.46 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the country in the 24 hours ending 7 a.m. on May 12, which was around 57,000 doses lesser than what was recorded in the previous 24 hours. However, this was 8.85 lakh doses more than what was recorded in the same period one week ago. Only about 3.8% of India’s adult population have received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine as on May 10. Among major States/U.T.s, the three with the highest coverage of both doses were Gujarat (7.08%), Delhi (7.06%) and Kerala (6.93%). On the other hand, the three with the lowest adult coverage of both doses were Uttar Pradesh (1.94%), Bihar (2.12%) and Jharkhand (2.4%).