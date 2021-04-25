Coronavirus | India records over 3.5 lakh new cases and 2,809 deaths on April 25, 2021

Maharashtra accounts for 20% followed by U.P., Karnataka

India’s daily COVID-19 tally crossed the 3.5-lakh mark on April 25, with 3,54,880 new cases and a whopping 2,809 deaths recorded till 11 p.m. IST on Sunday. The country has so far reported a total of 1,73,06,647 cases and 1,95,119 deaths.

Maharashtra reported 66,191 infections, accounting for 20% of the new cases, followed by Uttar Pradesh (35,614) and Karnataka (34,804). Maharashtra also recorded 832 casualties, followed by Delhi (350) and Uttar Pradesh (208).

The figures do not include cases and deaths from Ladakh. The data is sourced from covid19india.org, an independent aggregator of daily figures.

Cumulatively, the number of vaccine doses administered in the world crossed 1 billion on April 24. The U.S. led the world in the doses administered, with 225.6 million shots given, followed by China with 220.3 million doses. India stood third, accounting for 140.9 million doses.

However, in terms of population, India has administered only 10 doses for every 100 people in the country. In comparison, Israel administered nearly 120 doses per 100 people, the highest among major countries.

Coronavirus updates | April 25, 2021

Nearly 25.4 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the country in the 24 hours ending 7 a.m. on April 25. It is about 3.64 lakh doses fewer than what was recorded in the previous 24 hours. Also, it is over 1.48 lakh doses lower than what was recorded in the same period one week before.

Over 17.19 lakh tests were conducted on April 24 (results of which were made available on April 25), the third consecutive day with over 17 lakh samples tested.

As many as 2,17,995 new recoveries were recorded on April 25, taking the total to 1,42,96,074.

Globally, India recorded the second most number of average daily deaths (2,165) until April 24. Brazil, with 2,544 average daily fatalities, is leading in this category.

India continues to lead in terms of average daily cases accounting for more than one in three cases reported globally every day.

Until April 24, India recorded over five times the average daily cases detected in the U.S. which reported the second-highest number of average new cases (about 59,600).