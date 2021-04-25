Coronavirus | India records over 3.3 lakh new cases and 2,490 deaths

CHENNAI

Maharashtra accounts for 20% followed by U.P., Karnataka

India recorded 3,34,198 new COVID-19 cases and 2,490 deaths till 9.30 p.m. on Sunday. The country has so far reported 1,72,85,965 cases and 1,94,800 deaths.

Maharashtra reported 66,191 infections, accounting for 20% of the new cases, followed by Uttar Pradesh (35,614) and Karnataka (34,804). Maharashtra also recorded 832 casualties, followed by Delhi (350) and Uttar Pradesh (208).

The figures do not include cases and deaths from Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Ladakh and Sikkim. The data is sourced from covid19india.org, an independent aggregator of daily figures.

Cumulatively, the number of vaccine doses administered in the world crossed 1 billion on Saturday. The U.S. led the world in the doses administered, with 225.6 million shots given, followed by China with 220.3 million doses. India stood third, accounting for 140.9 million doses.

However, in terms of population, India has administered only 10 doses for every 100 people in the country. In comparison, Israel administered nearly 120 doses per 100 people, the highest among major countries.

Nearly 25.4 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the country in the 24 hours ending 7 a.m. on Sunday. It is about 3.64 lakh doses fewer than what was recorded in the previous 24 hours. Also, it is over 1.48 lakh doses lower than what was recorded in the same period one week before.

Over 17.19 lakh tests were conducted on Saturday (results of which were made available on Sunday), the third consecutive day with over 17 lakh samples tested.

As many as 2,03,024 new recoveries were recorded on Sunday, taking the total to 1,42,81,103.

Globally, India recorded the second most number of average daily deaths (2,165) until Saturday. Brazil, with 2,544 average daily fatalities, is leading in this category.

India continues to lead in terms of average daily cases accounting for more than one in three cases reported globally every day.

Until Saturday, India recorded over five times the average daily cases detected in the U.S. which reported the second-highest number of average new cases (about 59,600). Brazil recorded the third most number of average daily cases — about 58,300.