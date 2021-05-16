Coronavirus | India records over 3.10 lakh new cases, more than 4,000 deaths on May 16, 2021

The data is sourced from the respective States’ health bulletins.

India recorded 3,10,757 new COVID-19 cases until 11.53 p.m. on May 16 while 4,092 new deaths were also registered. The country has so far reported 2,49,64,925 cases and 2,74,411 deaths.

Maharashtra reported 34,389 infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (33,181) and Karnataka (31,531). Maharashtra also recorded 974 casualties, followed by Karnataka (403) and Tamil Nadu (311).

The figures do not include cases and deaths from Ladakh and Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The data is sourced from the respective States’ health bulletins.

Around 18.32 lakh samples were tested in the country on May 15 (the results for which were made available on May 16), which is around 1.39 lakh more tests than those conducted on May 14. India’s average daily test positivity rate (positive cases identified for every 100 tests) is showing signs of decline. It was 22.7% on May 9 and reduced to 19% as on May 15.

Around 17.33 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the country in the 24 hours ending 7 a.m. on May 15, which is 6.3 lakh doses more than what was recorded in the previous 24 hours. However, it is 2.9 lakh doses less than what was recorded in the same period, one week ago.

Only about 15.2% of India’s adult population have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as on May 16. Among major States/U.T.s, the three with the highest coverage of at least the single dose among the adult population are Delhi (27.5%) and Chhattisgarh (25.8%) and Kerala (24.2%). On the other hand, the three with the lowest adult coverage of at least one dose are Uttar Pradesh (8%), Tamil Nadu (8.9%) and Bihar (9.9%).