Coronavirus | India records over 3,000 deaths for second straight day on April 28, 2021

Maharashtra reports 985 deaths, followed by Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka.

For the second day in a row, India recorded over 3,000 deaths due to COVID-19, with 3,535 fatalities till 11.30 p.m. on April 28.

As many as 3,79,237 new cases were recorded. The country has so far reported a total of 1,83,68,030 cases and 2,04,701 deaths.

Maharashtra reported 63,309 infections, followed by Karnataka (39,047) and Kerala (35,013).

Maharashtra also recorded a whopping 985 casualties, followed by Delhi (368), Uttar Pradesh (266) and Karnataka (229).

The figures do not include cases and deaths from Ladakh.

The data are sourced from covid19india.org, an independent aggregator of daily figures.

As many as 2,68,949 new recoveries were recorded on April 28, taking the total past the 1.5 crore-mark.

More than 25 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the country in the 24 hours ending at 7 a.m. on April 28, more than 8 lakh shots fewer than what was recorded in the previous 24 hours.

Only about 9% of the country’s population has received the first dose of the vaccine.

Nearly 20% of the population in Himachal Pradesh has received the first shot, the highest coverage among the States, followed by Kerala (16.81%).

Lowest coverage

Uttar Pradesh (4.33%), Bihar (4.67%), Assam (5.02%) and Tamil Nadu (5.93%) had the lowest coverage of the first dose of the vaccine.

Only 1.7% of the country’s population has received both doses of the vaccine. Uttarakhand (3.33%) and Kerala (3.31%) led the States in this aspect.

More than 17.2 lakh tests were conducted on April 27 (results of which were made available on April 28). This marks a jump of 65,000 samples compared with the previous day.

Globally, India’s average daily deaths over the past seven days (2,662) was the highest.

Brazil, where fatalities are on a declining trend, ranked second (2,431).