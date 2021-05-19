Coronavirus | India records 2,76,059 fresh COVID-19 cases, 3,876 deaths on May 19, 2021

Daily tests cross the 20-lakh mark for the first time

India recorded 2,76,059 COVID-19 cases and 3,876 deaths till 11.54 p.m. on May 19. The country has so far reported 2,57,71,405 cases and 2,87,156 deaths.

Tamil Nadu reported 34,875 new infections, followed by Karnataka (34,281) and Maharashtra (34,031). Maharashtra recorded 594 casualties on the day, followed by Karnataka (468) and Tamil Nadu (365).

The figures do not include cases and deaths from Ladakh. The data is sourced from the respective States’ health bulletins.

As many as 20,08,296 samples were tested on May 18 (the results for which were made available on May 19), which is around 1.39 lakh more tests than those conducted on May 17. This is the first instance when daily tests in India have crossed the 20-lakh mark. The average daily test positivity rate (positive cases identified for every 100 tests) continues to decline. It was 22.7% on May 9 and came down to 16.9% as on May 19.

Only 13.12 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the 24 hours ending 7 a.m. on May 19, which is nearly 2 lakh doses less than what was recorded in the previous 24 hours. It is also 11.34 lakh doses less than what was recorded in the same period, one week ago. As on May 18, India administered an average of 14.68 lakh doses daily which is significantly lesser than the average daily doses given as on April 18 which stood at 27.6 lakh.