Coronavirus | India records over 2,600 fatalities

Maharashtra reports 985 deaths, followed by Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka

India registered 3,13,648 new COVID-19 cases and 2,679 deaths till 9.30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The country has so far reported a total of 1,83,02,441 cases and 2,03,845 deaths.

Maharashtra reported 63,309 infections, followed by Karnataka (39,047) and Kerala (35,013).

Maharashtra also recorded a whopping 985 casualties, followed by Uttar Pradesh (266) and Karnataka (229).

Coronavirus updates | April 28 2021

The figures do not include cases and deaths from Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Jharkhand, Assam, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh and Ladakh.

The data are sourced from covid19india.org, an independent aggregator of daily figures.

As many as 2,20,927 recoveries were recorded on Wednesday, taking the total past the 1.5-crore mark.

25 lakh vaccine doses

Over 25 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the country in the 24 hours ending 7 a.m. on Wednesday, more than 8 lakh shots fewer than what was recorded in the previous 24 hours.

Only about 9% of the country’s population has received the first dose of the vaccine. Nearly 20% of the population in Himachal Pradesh has received the first shot, the highest coverage among the States, followed by Kerala (16.81%).

Lowest coverage

Uttar Pradesh (4.33%), Bihar (4.67%), Assam (5.02%) and Tamil Nadu (5.93%) had the lowest coverage of the first dose of vaccination. Only 1.7% of the country’s population has received both doses of the vaccine. Uttarakhand (3.33%) and Kerala (3.31%) led the States in this aspect.

More than 17.2 lakh tests were conducted on Tuesday (results of which were made available on Wednesday), over 65,000 more samples compared with the previous day.

Globally, India’s average daily deaths over the past seven days (2,662) was the highest. Brazil, where fatalities are on a declining trend, ranked second (2,431).