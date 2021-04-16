Coronavirus | India records over 2 lakh new cases for second straight day

Chennai

Maharashtra leads with 63,729 infections, followed by U.P. and Delhi

India registered 2,08,046 new COVID-19 cases as of 9.15 p.m. on Friday. As many as 1,120 deaths were also recorded on the day.

Maharashtra reported 63,729 infections (accounting for nearly 31% of the new cases) on Friday, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 27,426 infections and Delhi with 19,486 cases. Maharashtra also recorded the maximum casualties (398) on Friday. Delhi followed with 141 deaths, while Uttar Pradesh registered 103 casualties.

The figures do not include cases and deaths from Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Jharkhand, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Ladakh. The data are sourced from covid19india.org, an independent aggregator of daily figures.

The country has so far reported a total of 1,44,95,972 cases and 1,75,455 deaths.

Testing of samples

As many as 14,73,210 samples were tested on Thursday (results of which were made available on Friday), the second-highest number of tests conducted in a single day. Over 14.9 lakh tests were conducted on September 24, 2020. A total of 26.34 crore samples have been tested in the country since the beginning of the pandemic.

Around 27.3 lakh vaccination doses were administered in the 24 hours ending at 7 a.m. on Friday, which is 5.83 lakh lesser than what was given in the previous 24 hours. A total of 11,72,23,509 doses had been administered as of 7 a.m. on Friday.

Average daily cases

India continues to lead the world in terms of average daily cases detected. As of April 15, India recorded 1,75,910 daily cases on average. With 70,483 average daily cases, the U.S. was a distant second followed by Brazil with 66,689 average new cases. However, in terms of average daily deaths, India (952) was second to Brazil (2917).