Coronavirus | India records over 2 lakh cases for the first time

CHENNAI

15 April 2021 22:56 IST

Country adds 1,109 deaths; Maharashtra leads with 61,695 cases, followed by U.P.

India registered 2,01,386 new COVID-19 cases and 1,047 deaths as of 11.06 p.m. IST on April 15.

The country has so far reported a total of 1,42,72,484 cases and 1,74,200 deaths.

The figures do not include cases and deaths from Ladakh. The data are sourced from covid19india.org, an independent aggregator of daily figures.

Over 13.84 lakh tests were conducted on April 14.

Most deaths too

Maharashtra reported 61,695 infections (accounting for nearly 31% of new cases) on April 15, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 22,339 cases and Delhi with 16,699 cases.

Maharashtra also recorded the most casualties (349) on April 15. Delhi followed with 112 deaths, while Uttar Pradesh registered 104 casualties.

A total of 33.13 lakh doses of vaccines were administered in the 24 hours ending at 7 a.m. on April 15. It is about 6.6 lakh doses more than what was recorded in the previous 24 hours. However, it is about 8.2 lakh doses lower than what was recorded the previous Thursday (April 8).

India continues to lead the world in terms of average daily cases detected. The nation now accounts for one in every four cases reported globally every day. As of April 14, India recorded over two times the average daily cases detected in the United States. The U.S. records the second-most number of average daily cases — about 71,200 infections. As of April 14, India recorded the second most number of average daily deaths. Brazil, with more than 3,000 average daily fatalities, is leading the world in this category.