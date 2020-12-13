Coronavirus | India records one of the lowest number of COVID-19 cases per million population in the world in a week

Vendors wearing face masks as a precaution against coronavirus waiting for customer while selling lemon soda on a street in Hyderabad on December 13.

NEW DELHI

13 December 2020 16:25 IST

Gap between recovered cases and active cases is steadily increasing, says Health Ministry.

India has reported one of the lowest COVID cases per million population in the world (158) in the last 7 days — much lower than many other countries of the Western Hemisphere, as per the data released by the Health Ministry on Sunday.

The Ministry said while 30,254 persons were found to be positive in the past 24 hours, 33,136 new recoveries were registered during the same period. This has led to a net decline of 3,273 cases from the active caseload in the last 24 hours.

“The recovered cases stand at 93,57,464 currently and the gap between recovered cases and active cases is steadily increasing and it has crossed 90 lakhs (90,00,918). The recovery rate has improved to touch 95% (94.93%).’’

Advertising

Advertising

As per the data, Kerala leads the recovery list with 5,268 persons while Maharashtra recorded 3,949 recoveries and Delhi 3,191 daily recoveries. Also 76% of the new cases have been reported from 10 States/UTs with Kerala reporting 5,949 cases in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra registered 4,259 while West Bengal recorded 1,935.

“391 case fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours with 79.28% of them being from Maharashtra (80). Delhi also saw a fatality count of 47 while West Bengal reported 44 new deaths.’’