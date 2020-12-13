Coronavirus | India records one of the lowest number of COVID-19 cases per million population in the world in a week

India has reported one of the lowest COVID cases per million population in the world (158) in the last 7 days — much lower than many other countries of the Western Hemisphere, as per the data released by the Health Ministry on Sunday.
The Ministry said while 30,254 persons were found to be positive in the past 24 hours, 33,136 new recoveries were registered during the same period. This has led to a net decline of 3,273 cases from the active caseload in the last 24 hours.
“The recovered cases stand at 93,57,464 currently and the gap between recovered cases and active cases is steadily increasing and it has crossed 90 lakhs (90,00,918). The recovery rate has improved to touch 95% (94.93%).’’
As per the data, Kerala leads the recovery list with 5,268 persons while Maharashtra recorded 3,949 recoveries and Delhi 3,191 daily recoveries. Also 76% of the new cases have been reported from 10 States/UTs with Kerala reporting 5,949 cases in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra registered 4,259 while West Bengal recorded 1,935.
“391 case fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours with 79.28% of them being from Maharashtra (80). Delhi also saw a fatality count of 47 while West Bengal reported 44 new deaths.’’
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath