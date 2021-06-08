Coronavirus | India records more than 88,000 new cases, over 2,100 deaths on June 8, 2021

Tamil Nadu reported 18,023 new infections, followed by Kerala (15,567) and Maharashtra (10,891).

India recorded 88,747 new COVID-19 cases and 2,128 new deaths till 9.30 p.m. on June 8. The country has so far reported a total of 2,90,84,204 cases and 3,53,463 deaths.

Tamil Nadu reported 18,023 new infections, followed by Kerala (15,567) and Maharashtra (10,891). Maharashtra recorded 702 new casualties on the day, followed by Tamil Nadu (409) and Karnataka (179). Maharashtra’s fatalities include backlog deaths which were missed in the previous reports.

The figures do not include cases and deaths from Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, Lakshadweep and Ladakh. The data are sourced from the respective States’ health bulletins.

Around 18.73 lakh samples were tested in the country on June 7 (the results for which were made available on June 8). India’s average daily test positivity rate (positive cases identified for every 100 tests) continues to decline. It was 3.8% on June 7 compared to 8.6% recorded a week before.

About 33.64 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the country in the 24 hours ending 7 a.m. on June 8, which is nearly 19.74 lakh doses more than what was recorded in the previous 24 hours. It is also 5.84 lakh more doses than what was recorded during the same period a week ago. The seven-day rolling average of daily vaccinations in the country continues to increase. It stood at 27.8 lakh on June 7, which is more than the 23.92 lakh recorded a week before (May 31).

About 20.2% of adults in India, 40.8% of those aged above 45 and 44.9% of people aged above 60, have been administered with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, until 9 p.m. on June8. While 13.9% of the country’s population has received at least one dose, only 3.3% are fully vaccinated. The figures are based on the estimated population in 2021.

Among countries with comparable economies to that of India, the share of people who are fully vaccinated in Brazil, Russia and South Africa is 10.8%, 9.2% and 0.81% respectively. The figure for the U.S. stood at 41.8% while it was 41.13% for the U.K.