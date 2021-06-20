Coronavirus | India records more than 51,000 new cases on June 20, 2021

20 June 2021 21:36 IST

Kerala reported 11,647 new infections, followed by Maharashtra (9,361) and Tamil Nadu (7,817).

India recorded 51,388 new COVID-19 cases and 1,385 new deaths till 9.30 p.m. on Sunday. The country has so far reported a total of 2,99,32,793 cases and 3,88,126 deaths.

Kerala reported 11,647 new infections, followed by Maharashtra (9,361) and Tamil Nadu (7,817). Maharashtra recorded 605 new fatalities, followed by Tamil Nadu (182) and Karnataka (120). Maharashtra’s fatalities include backlog deaths which were missed in the previous reports.

The figures do not include cases and deaths from Punjab, Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Tripura, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and Ladakh. The data are sourced from the respective States’ health bulletins.

Around 18.11 lakh samples were tested in the country on Saturday (the results for which were made available on Sunday).

About 43.04 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the country in the 24 hours ending 7 a.m. on Sunday, which is 10.04 lakh doses more than what was recorded in the previous 24 hours. It is also 8.02 lakh doses more than what was recorded during the same period a week ago. The seven-day rolling average of daily vaccinations in the country continues to increase. It stood at 32.22 lakh on June 19, which is more than the 30.3 lakh recorded a week before (June 13).

About 24.1% of adults in India, 44.1% of those aged above 45, and 47.4% of people aged above 60, have been administered with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, until 8 p.m. on Sunday. While 16.6% of the country’s population has received at least one dose, only 3.7% are fully vaccinated. The figures are based on the estimated population in 2021.

The seven-day rolling average of daily recorded fatalities in the country stood at 2,333 on June 19. Maharashtra registered the highest average daily deaths (1,289) in the country followed by Tamil Nadu (248), Karnataka (139), and Kerala (139).

It is also significantly higher than the average daily doses recorded a month before (May 19), which stood at 13.63 lakh.