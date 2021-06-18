Coronavirus | India records more than 47,000 fresh cases on June 18, 2021

Chennai

India recorded 47,045 new COVID-19 cases and 1,462 new deaths till 8.30 p.m. on Friday. The country has so far reported a total of 2,98,09,031 cases and 3,84,984 deaths.

Maharashtra reported 9,798 new infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (8,633) and Andhra Pradesh (6,341). Maharashtra recorded 648 new fatalities, followed by Tamil Nadu (287) and Karnataka (168). Maharashtra’s fatalities include backlog deaths which were missed in the previous reports.

The figures do not include cases and deaths from Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Bihar, Punjab, Jharkhand, Arunachal Pradesh and Ladakh. The data are sourced from the respective States’ health bulletins.

Around 19.29 lakh samples were tested in the country on Thursday (the results for which were made available on Friday).

About 32.59 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the country in the 24 hours ending 7 a.m. on Friday, which is 2 lakh doses fewer than what was recorded in the previous 24 hours. It is also 16,000 doses fewer than what was recorded during the same period a week ago. The seven-day rolling average of daily vaccinations in the country continues to increase. It stood at 31.24 lakh on June 17, which is slightly more than the 30.27 lakh recorded a week before (June 10).

About 23.4% of adults in India, 43.5% of those aged above 45, and 46.9% of people aged above 60, have been administered at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, until 8 p.m. on Friday. While 16.1% of the country’s population has received at least one dose, only 3.6% are fully vaccinated. The figures are based on the estimated population in 2021.