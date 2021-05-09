Coronavirus | India records more than 3.66 lakh new cases, over 3,700 deaths on May 10, 2021

Maharahstra, Karnataka top list.

India recorded 3,66,317 new COVID-19 cases until 11.37 p.m. on May 10. As many as 3,747 new deaths were also registered. The country has so far reported a total of 2,26,62,410 cases and 2,46,146 deaths.

Maharashtra reported 48,401 infections, followed by Karnataka (47,930) and Kerala (35,801). Maharashtra also recorded 572 casualties, followed by Karnataka (490) and Uttar Pradesh (296).

The figures do not include cases and deaths from Ladakh. The data are sourced from the respective States’ health bulletins.

Around 18.65 lakh tests were conducted on may 9 (the results for which were made available on May 10). Daily tests have remained around the 18 lakh-mark between May 6 and 8. As many as 30.22 crore samples have been tested in the country since the beginning of the pandemic.

Also read: COVID-appropriate behaviour, vaccination main shields against all mutants, future waves: experts

On both May 7 and 8, India recorded more than 4,000 COVID-19-related deaths. Prior to May 7, the daily recorded deaths in the country never crossed the 4,000 mark. With 2,42,399 cumulative deaths recorded until May 8, India’s death toll is the third highest in the world after that of the U.S. and Brazil. However, among the five countries with the highest recorded death toll, daily fatalities are rising only in India.

Only 20.23 lakh daily vaccine doses were administered in the country in the 24 hours ending 7 a.m. on May 10, which is about 3.49 lakh doses lesser than what was recorded in the previous 24 hours. However, it is around 1.97 lakh doses more than what was recorded in the same period, one week ago. A total of 16.94 crore doses have been administered in the country as on 7 a.m. on May 10.